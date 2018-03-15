PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – For decades, children ran down the sprawling aisles of Toys R Us in awe of the Barbies, the bikes and other toys laid out in front of them. Parents lined up for the latest Christmas fad, even if it meant standing in the rain. And, of course, there was that jingle that bored into your brain: “I don’t wanna grow up, I’m a Toys R Us kid …”

But all of that looks as if it’s coming to an end.

Toys R Us is going out of business in the U.S., announcing plans Wednesday to close or sell its 735 stores across the country, including its Babies R Us stores, in a move that jeopardizes more than 30,000 jobs.

Owners at the Happy Hippo specialty toy store in Haddonfield, New Jersey have never tried to compete with the big chain stores.

“If you’re looking for a good old fashioned set of blocks or a jack on the box this is where you’re gonna find it,” said Maryellen DeMille, owner of Happy Hippo Toy Store.

The mom and pop store has been in business here for 38 years, owner Demille shares the stores secret to longevity and success.

“The biggest part is customer service. The people come in here, they expect a ‘hello, how are you,’ ‘what can I help you with’—and that’s what they get,” she says.

While the bigger toy stores have more of a selection, small store owners say customers see the benefit in every specialty item.

“We carry things you wouldn’t normally find in your bigger chain stores,” Demille says.

“We try to shop local. I live here in Haddonfield and Happy Hippo is a place where I take the kids, they save up their money and it’s just important to try and shop local,” said Jeannine Mogavero-Theoret.

Small toy stores like this one are hoping to capitalize on Toys “R” Us customers.

“I would love to see more people come to Happy Hippo. I would love to see some of those people come back to Main Street shopping,” said Demille.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)