For the first time, the price is right is celebrating the youth with a week of special episodes giving kids, tweens, teenagers, college students and expecting parents a chance to win big, beginning Monday, March 19 (11 a.m.-12 p.m.; 10-11 a.m. PT) on CBS.

Monday, March 19

The price is right kicks off kids week with a special baby shower. Expecting parents have the chance to play for prizes perfect for their new bundles of joy.

Tuesday, March 20

Kids Week continues when kids ages 4-9 have the opportunity to play with their parents for prizes perfect for playing outside and inside, including toys and trips.

Wednesday, March 21

For the first time, tweens have the chance to be called down and play without the help of their parents.

Thursday, March 22

“The Price Is Right” is throwing a Sweet Sixteen party! The audience is filled with 16 year olds who have the opportunity to play for what every 16 year old wants… a brand new car!

Friday, March 23

College students have the chance to play for their college fund when “The Price Is Right” gives away all-cash prizes.