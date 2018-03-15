BREAKING: Company That Built Bridge That Collapsed In Florida Has Ties To Chester County

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — For the first time ever “The Price Is Right” is holding a week just for the kids March 19-23.

For the first time, the price is right is celebrating the youth with a week of special episodes giving kids, tweens, teenagers, college students and expecting parents a chance to win big, beginning Monday, March 19 (11 a.m.-12 p.m.; 10-11 a.m. PT) on CBS.

Coverage of the The Price Is Right Youth Week featuring kids ages 4-9. Scheduled to air March 20th, 2018 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Monday, March 19
The price is right kicks off kids week with a special baby shower. Expecting parents have the chance to play for prizes perfect for their new bundles of joy.

Tuesday, March 20
Kids Week continues when kids ages 4-9 have the opportunity to play with their parents for prizes perfect for playing outside and inside, including toys and trips.

Coverage of THE PRICE IS RIGHT Youth Week special featuring college kids. Airing on CBS March 23rd, 2018 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT).
Photo: Jesse Giddings/CBS
©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Wednesday, March 21
For the first time, tweens have the chance to be called down and play without the help of their parents.

Thursday, March 22
“The Price Is Right” is throwing a Sweet Sixteen party! The audience is filled with 16 year olds who have the opportunity to play for what every 16 year old wants… a brand new car!

Show #8263 — Coverage of the CBS series THE PRICE IS RIGHT Youth Week featuring tweens scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network Wednesday, March 21st, 2018 (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET; 10:00-11:00 AM, PT).
Photo: Jesse Giddings/CBS
©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Friday, March 23
College students have the chance to play for their college fund when “The Price Is Right” gives away all-cash prizes.

