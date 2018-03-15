By Jay Lloyd
St. Patrick's Cathedral Spires (Jay Lloyd)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The end of March and first of April brings us a tradition filled convergence of Easter and Passover. If plans for the week include a getaway with a unique religious experience.

For skiers, Jay Peak in northern Vermont offers a rare mountaintop Easter Sunrise service with a tram ride to the peak.

Or – head for New York and a week or weekend exploring the foundations of religious tradition. A center of Jewish life for generations of New Yorkers is the 92nd Street Y. Two music and food filled Seders will be held on March 31st. During the week, the Y will echo to the sounds of  groundbreaking Jewish composers and performers.

Easter Masses at the iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue draws a global array of visitors. Masses begin at 7am. Only the 10:15 requires tickets But they are gone.

A visit to Washington D.C. and the National Cathedral on March 25th unveils a performance of Israel in Egypt – Handel’s vibrant classical story of the Exodus. And Easter Sunday Mass is open to all.

