PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A grandfather was shot in the face inside his home in West Philadelphia Wednesday night after returning home from a night of bowling.

Philadelphia Police say the 56-year-old victim had just gotten back to his home on the 700 block of South Cecil Street around 11:30 p.m. He was standing in his living room when someone fired three shots through the window, and one of them struck the victim in his face.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the situation could have been even worse as there were more people in the home.

“In the house at the time were the victim’s wife and their two grandchildren, a 5-year-old grandson and a 9-year-old granddaughter. They were all on the second floor so although they were home at the time, they were not injured,” said Small.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are hoping several private cameras on the block can help them identify the shooter.