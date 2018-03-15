BREAKING: Several Dead After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses At Florida International University, CBS Miami Reports
Filed Under:Florida International University

MIAMI (CBS/AP) — Several people are dead after a newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area on Thursday.

The 950-ton span fell Thursday afternoon at the university’s main Miami-area campus. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

Video shows vehicles underneath the bridge were hit.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to CBS Miami that several people were killed and that several cars have been crushed.

Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.



(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

