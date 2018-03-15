EXTON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The company that built the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Florida has ties to Chester County.

The bridge was constructed by FIGG Bridge Engineers. It’s based in Tallahassee, but has an office in Exton, Chester County.

FIGG and two other companies were awarded a contract by SEPTA in 2014 to replace the Crum Creek Viaduct on the Media-Elwyn Regional Rail Line. Construction was completed in 2016.

FIGG officials in South Florida say they are “stunned” by the collapse there.

In a statement, they say “our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident. We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before.”

CBS Miami reports several people were killed after the pedestrian bridge, which was installed Saturday, collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven-lane highway that divided the university’s campus from Sweetwater. The 950-ton, 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road and installed on Saturday to great fanfare.

The “accelerated bridge construction” method was supposed to reduce risks to workers and pedestrians and minimize traffic disruption, the university said.

“FIU is about building bridges and student safety. This project accomplishes our mission beautifully,” FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg said in the statement Saturday.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators to the scene. Gov. Rick Scott tweeted that he was headed there as well.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president was monitoring the situation and would offer whatever support was needed.

