RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect is now in custody one week after a deadly hit-and-run on the Main Line.

Suspect Kevin Gaughan stared down and ignored questions as the 30-year-old man from Paoli surrendered to Radnor police on Thursday.

Investigators say Gaughan, an accountant, fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run last week after allegedly striking 69-year-old Fred Gitterman.

Once home, police say Gaughan attempted to cover up it up.

“He drove off, and 24 minutes later, he was at his house, filing a fraudulent insurance claim,” Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said.

Police made a plea for information about the case.

Court documents show two people tipped them off that Gaughan attempted to have front-end damage repaired on his SUV days after the deadly collision.

Defense attorney Robert Donatoni argued his client should remain free pending trial.

“A 30-year-old young man, a wife and a 2-year-old baby, their future and fate hang in the balance here, so no matter what happens down the road, there will be no winners,” Donatoni said.

The court then allowed Gaughan’s family nearly two hours to charge a $50,000 cash bond on credit cards, a move that angered police and prosecutors.

“He did exactly what he did that night of the crime; he focused on him and what he cared about. What he didn’t focus on was the victim who he had hit and left in the roadway to die,” Copeland said.

Investigators say Gaughan had a green light and the right of way.

He initially claimed a sign had blown into his car.