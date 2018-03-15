BEAR, Del. (CBS) — An adult and two children were struck by a school bus in Delaware on Thursday morning.

Delaware State Police say it happened on Route 40, in the area of Salem Church Road, in Bear.

Police say the adult was taken to Christiana Hospital, while the children were taken to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children. There is no word yet on their conditions.

All eastbound lanes of Route 40 are currently closed. Motorists can expect delays in the surrounding area.

