PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Five alleged victims will be allowed to testify in the upcoming Bill Cosby retrial, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Steven O’Neill’s ruling Thursday is a victory for prosecutors looking to portray the 80-year-old Cosby as one of Hollywood’s biggest serial predators.

Prosecutors wanted to put an additional 19 accusers on the stand in order to show what they allege to be a pattern with Cosby.

Prosecutors contend the alleged 2004 assault that led to Cosby’s only criminal charges was the latest in a five-decade pattern of him drugging and attacking dozens of women.

Cosby’s lawyers fought the move. They argued prosecutors were looking to bolster a weak case with “ancient allegations” that would confuse and distract jurors in the #metoo era.

O’Neill limited prosecutors at Cosby’s first trial last year to calling just the 2004 accuser and a woman who alleged a 1990s assault. That trial ended in a hung jury.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 29.

