SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A dog who fell through ice into a lake and the grandmother who went in after it, are safe and sound thanks to the quick-thinking of a little girl.

The 9-year-old dog went through the ice of Millville Lake in Salem, New Hampshire on Monday.

Six-year-old Ariana spotted her dog in the water and then saw her grandmother running right onto the ice to save the dog.

That’s when Ariana called 911.

“She fell through and she started… scooting herself out, but she kept falling,” said Ariana. “They asked me what was my name, address, phone number I was calling from.”

Authorities say little Ariana did exactly what she should do in that situation.

“It was terrifying actually, being so cold and not knowing if we were going to get the dog and then my mom, it was little crazy,” said Ariana’s mother, Kimberly Frost.

Everybody’s OK after their adventure, but the family thinks the family dog will be staying in the house a little more often.