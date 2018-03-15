Tlaxkalli Mexican Tortilleria & Taqueria

348 West Gay Street, West Chester

One thing sets apart this tiny joint, nestled on the corner in a residential neighborhood in West Chester. It’s that the tortilla shells are freshly made, right there on the spot. Nearly every other place we’ve tried so far in our “Clash of the Tacos” buys the corn wrappings either through a wholesaler or (it seems) right from the supermarket aisle.

So extra points for piping hot and delicious tortilla shells. And more credit for the price – three tacos for $9, cheap enough that we ordered half the menu.

We enjoyed the Tinga, which is diced chicken in a chipotle sauce. Tender and juicy, and enhanced by the toppings of onion, more chopped cilantro and mild, crumbly queso fresco.

The Carne Asada (pork) – a staple at any taco joint – was solid but unspectacular. Nothing to drive out of your way for. And the Beef Tacos were disappointing lacking in taste. Rather bland, until we slathered them with salsa verde.

Bottom line verdict: Better than average, if not a top competitor in my “Clash of the Tacos” finals. I always root for the little guy, and this mom-and-pop place is one you definitely want to succeed. Good spot for quick takeout, by the way.

Score: 80/100