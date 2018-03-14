PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is a booming restaurant town, and two more highly anticipated eateries have just opened in some food-centric neighborhoods.

In Old City, Chef Paras Shah describes Chez Ben.

“Very modern, casual French bistro. What I’m trying to do is to utilize classical French technique and update it just a little bit.”

It’s at 401 Chestnut Street inside the Franklin Hotel.

“The restaurant used to be upstairs and now that’s going to be turned into a banquet space.”

He says they’re using fresh, seasonal ingredients.

“Right now, we’re using Kennett Square mushrooms, cheese from Lancaster County and we’re using local pork as well.”

Meanwhile, chef/co-owner Jon Nodler opens Cadence at 161 West Girard Avenue.

“Cadence is a regional American restaurant.”

It’s located at the intersection of the city’s south Kensington, Fishtown and Northern Liberties neighborhoods.

“There’s so much traffic now in Fishtown. We just felt like this is where we want to live and this is where we want to work.”

He says the focal point of Cadence is their charcoal oven.

“It uses wood and charcoal. We really want all the food to go through that oven and pick up that flavor.”

And they’re a BYOB:

“With that, we’re ambitiously focusing on a non-alcoholic beverage program!”

