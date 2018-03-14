WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a vehicle that crashed into several parked cars at a school’s parking lot in Chester County will effect traffic during evening commute.

The accident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Chester Pike in Westtown Township.

Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department say a driver in a white Honda CR-V, traveling at a high speed, lost control of his car when heading westbound. The driver hit the center median, went across the eastbound lanes of West Chester Pike and went airborne into the parking lot of Saints Simon and Jude School as it hit several unoccupied vehicles. One of the struck parked cars ricocheted and slammed into the school building.

Police say they were able to rescue the driver of the Honda who was trapped under his vehicle, which was overturned and on fire.

He was treated at the scene and then transferred to Paoli Hospital.

Police say no students or staff members were injured as a result of this accident.

The accident is currently under investigation.