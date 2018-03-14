WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey township is partnering with Uber to give people free rides home in an attempt to save lives.

Washington Township officials and Uber made the announcement this week.

According to officials, 16 establishments donated money and will pick up the tab for people who have been drinking and need a ride home.

The ride must begin at one of the 16 establishments and end in Washington Township.

“If somebody is too drunk to drive, we’ll put them in an Uber and we’ll pick up the tab,” said Frank Criniti with The Village Pub in Sewell.

Evesham Township has seen success. A similar idea rolled out there with Uber in 2015.

“We know the program is working. We’ve been very fortunate. We’ve had no DUI crashes or fatalities since this program began,” Evesham Mayor Randy Brown told Eyewitness News.

Below are the times the program will be in effect:

Mondays, 12:00am -2:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59pm

Tuesdays, 12:00am -1:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59pm

Wednesdays, 12:00am -1:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59pm

Thursdays, 12:00am -1:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59pm

Fridays, 12:00am -2:00am and 9:00pm -11:59pm

Saturdays, 12:00am -2:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59p

Sundays, 12:00am -2:00am and 9:00pm – 11:59pm

How to get your free ride:

Be at one of the below bars or restaurants

Open the Uber app and input your destination (which must be within Washington Township)

Request an UberX

Establishments Participating:

Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Brunswick Zone

Divots Bar & Restaurant at Wedgewood Country Club

Greenwood Park Bells Lake Community Club

House of Brews

Knights of Columbus Home Assoc of Washington Twp.

Otts on The Green

Outback Steakhouse

PJ Whelihan’s Washington Brew Works

Ruby Tuesday

Terra Nova

TGI Friday’s Restaurant

The Village Pub

The Whitman Diner

Whitman Square Men’s Club

Yoshimoto