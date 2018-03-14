SPECIAL ELECTION: Pa. House Race Still Too Close To Call | Live Results |
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Smoking could lead to hearing loss, according to a new study.

Researchers looked at the health records of more than 50,000 people over eight years.

They found smokers were more likely to suffer high-frequency hearing loss.

And the more cigarettes smoked, the greater the risk of hearing loss.

The risk of hearing loss went down five years after quitting.

