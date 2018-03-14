By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local businesses are looking to Amazon and Seattle for a lesson in best practices.

The Economy League of Greater Philadelphia Leadership Exchange program helps businesses study companies and cities from across the country so they can implement their new-found knowledge in the Delaware Valley.

“We’re going to bring a lot of leaders from all across the region, from all sectors, private sector, public sector non-profit sector to Seattle so that we can learn how they deal with their challenges and their opportunities,” said Jeff Hornstein, with the Economy League.

Hornstein says while they’re in Seattle, they want to meet with Amazon executives to see and learn some of their secrets to success.

“The Economy League really focuses on education, talent development, job creation, and business growth, and infrastructure,” he said. “We’re going to focus on those things, and see how Seattle has dealt with its challenges.”

Hornstein says they are currently accepting applications from local businesses interested in making the trek to Seattle this September.

