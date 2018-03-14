PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty local organizations that do their best to fight HIV and AIDS are on the receiving end of $180,000 in grants to help improve their outcomes.

Over the last 12 years, Philly AIDS Thrift co-founder and manager Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou says they’ve distributed over $2 million from revenue generated at its two storefronts, near 5th and Bainbridge Streets and 12th and Pine Streets.

“These organizations are fantastic, like Action Wellness, AIDS Law Project, Bebashi,” she said. “The money gets distributed for prevention, outreach, case management, research and education.”

A non-profit, Philly AIDS Thrift gets help in three ways.

“We have 25 paid staff people. We have 100 volunteers,” said Kallas-Saritsoglou. “The shoppers are fantastic. And we wouldn’t be able to do it without the donors.”

Philly AIDS Thrift is known for its quirky second-hand merchandise, including clothes, shoes, accessories, furniture, household items and odds and ends.