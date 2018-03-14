(Photo Credit: Derek Blanks)

Beautiful simply does not describe the incomparable force known to the world as Patti LaBelle. Through the years, the songbird’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, and class. Her effortless ability to belt out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets has created the unique platform of versatility that the artist is known and revered for. See Patti LaBelle on April 5th at The Kimmel Center. For tickets click here!

Up to five KYW Newsradio Insider Members can enter to win a pair of tickets to see this show on April 5th!