If you think the show on stage is funny, get ready to join us back stage for NOISES OFF, Broadway’s funniest play-within-a-play where we play behind-the-scenes!

The Opening Night performance of the comedy Nothing On is just hours away, and as the cast stumbles through their final dress rehearsal, things couldn’t be going any worse. With lines being forgotten, love triangles unraveling and sardines flying everywhere, it’s complete pandemonium… and we haven’t even reached intermission! Can the cast pull their act together on the stage even if they can’t behind the scenes? Full of amazing surprises and glorious humor, you will relish every delicious moment of this classic comedy. The New York Times raves NOISES OFF “voyages to the outer limits of hilarity!”

There's laughter on stage and off now through April 29 with Broadway's funniest comedy, NOISES OFF.

