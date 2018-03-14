PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday was National History Day and students in Philadelphia marked the occasion by participating in a competition at the National Constitution Center.

About 350 kids from Philly are among a half-million nationwide who took part in the contest. Vice President of Education Kerry Sautner says students made presentations on this year’s theme: Conflict and Compromise in History.

“We are the National Constitution Center, but never forget where we live here in Philadelphia,” Sautner said. “Our kids are amazing and we want to showcase that. There’s performances, there’s documentaries, websites, exhibits.”

Central High School junior Yasmine Mezoury and her group made a documentary on genocide in Rwanda. She thinks the project was good prep for college.

“Just that whole process of research,” Mezoury said. “Having to go through such great lengths to find primary sources and secondary sources.”

Winners will advance to a state final and then winners from there move on to nationals.