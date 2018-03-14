BREAKING: Students Across Region Take Part In National Walkout Day | PHOTOS
By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, KYW Newsradio, Missing Teen, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say ran off with a missing girl from West Philadelphia.

There’s a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Pedro Velazquez, who investigators say met a teen girl online and began a sexual relationship with her.

0e0f42ff27a62e13d5827d7c9e4f906a Police Searching For Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Missing Teen Girl

(credit: Philadelphia Police)

“Beginning last May and going all the way up to last December of 2017,” said Captain Sekou Kinebrew. “That would have made her 15 [years old] at the time.”

Velazquez is wanted by police for statutory rape. Kinebrew says the victim, now 16 years old, is missing.

“She contacted her mother, admitted she was with him,” Kinebrew said, “but wouldn’t disclose the location.”

Kinebrew says Velazquez’s last known address is listed along the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.

Detectives believe he is driving a black Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania plate (tag number is unknown).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Velazquez is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch