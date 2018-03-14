PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say ran off with a missing girl from West Philadelphia.

There’s a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Pedro Velazquez, who investigators say met a teen girl online and began a sexual relationship with her.

“Beginning last May and going all the way up to last December of 2017,” said Captain Sekou Kinebrew. “That would have made her 15 [years old] at the time.”

Velazquez is wanted by police for statutory rape. Kinebrew says the victim, now 16 years old, is missing.

“She contacted her mother, admitted she was with him,” Kinebrew said, “but wouldn’t disclose the location.”

Kinebrew says Velazquez’s last known address is listed along the 700 block of East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington.

Detectives believe he is driving a black Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania plate (tag number is unknown).

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Velazquez is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3260, or call 911.