PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who gunned down a man inside a laundromat in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

Police are looking for a gunman who fatally shot a man inside a Kingsessing laundromat in February. (credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 around 11:15 a.m. inside a laundromat at 1300 South 53rd St.

Surveillance video shows the gunman entering the laundromat and shooting the 25-year-old male victim several times in his head and back.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 35, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, with a husky build and a beard. He was wearing a blue-hooded jacket with a reflective stripe around the arms and body. Police say the jacket also had a company logo on the left chest area, possibly Philadelphia Gas Works or Philadelphia Water Department.

The suspect was also wearing a dark blue or black baseball-style hat with white writing on the front, dark blue work pants, black boots and gloves.

If you see this suspect, immediately call 911.

