PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $20,000 reward is being offered leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who gunned down a man inside a laundromat in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 around 11:15 a.m. inside a laundromat at 1300 South 53rd St.

Students Across Region Take Part In National Walkout Day

Surveillance video shows the gunman entering the laundromat and shooting the 25-year-old male victim several times in his head and back.

The suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 35, approximately 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, with a husky build and a beard. He was wearing a blue-hooded jacket with a reflective stripe around the arms and body. Police say the jacket also had a company logo on the left chest area, possibly Philadelphia Gas Works or Philadelphia Water Department.

The suspect was also wearing a dark blue or black baseball-style hat with white writing on the front, dark blue work pants, black boots and gloves.

Council Rock School District Warns Of Disciplinary Action If Students Walk Out

If you see this suspect, immediately call 911.