HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The findings of an investigation by state House GOP leaders into allegations of misconduct against a Republican House member from Delaware County have been forwarded to the district attorney for Harrisburg.

Following reports that Delaware County Representative Nick Miccarelli had been accused of misconduct by two women – one a fellow House member — state House GOP leaders launched an investigation as to whether Miccarelli violated House Republican Caucus “General and Sexual Harassment and Workplace Violence Policies.”

While that probe is now complete, a statement released Wednesday claimed details were to remain confidential.

Miccarelli was not in the Capitol for the House’s three session days this week. The next scheduled session day is April 9. As to what happens then, the House GOP spokesman — who refused a recorded interview for this story — says that may depend on the outcome of a hearing on a Protection From Abuse order scheduled Thursday.

Miccarelli has denied the allegations against him.