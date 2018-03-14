BREAKING: Students Across Region Take Part In National Walkout Day | PHOTOS
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vinny Curry may be too expensive for the Eagles to keep.

And according to Derrick Gunn, the Eagles have asked Curry to restructure his deal.

Curry has a 2018 cap hit of $11 million and the Eagles could save $5 million by flat out releasing the pass rusher, per spotrac.com, which is possible if the two sides can’t come to an agreement on the restructure. Curry has a 2019 cap hit $11.25 million and a dead cap number of just $4 million. Curry’s base salary for the next three seasons is currently: $9 million, $9.25 million, and $10.25 million.

Curry, 29, was a second round pick of Philadelphia’s in 2012 out of Marshall. Last season, Curry recorded 3.0 sacks in 16 games. For his career, Curry has tallied 22.0 sacks in 84 games.

