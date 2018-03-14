DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate is poised to give final approval to a bill banning devices that increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic rifles.

The bill, released by a Senate committee Wednesday, defines bump stocks as “destructive weapons” and makes it a felony to have one. The bill has passed the House and is scheduled for a Senate vote Thursday.

Study Finds Correlation Between Smoking, High-Frequency Hearing Loss

The Senate also will vote Thursday on a bill strengthening the penalty for straw purchases, in which a person buys a gun to sell or give to someone prohibited from having one.

Meanwhile, a House committee on Wednesday released two other gun-control bills. One raises the age for buying rifles from 18 to 21. The other is aimed at keeping guns away from people deemed potentially dangerous for mental health reasons.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)