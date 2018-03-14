Photo Credit: Thinkstock.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A man posing as an up-and-coming country star has pleaded guilty to swindling a Montgomery County woman and her family out of a quarter million dollars.

Prosecutor Chris Daniels says David Jensen stole about $250,000 from the victim and family members.

“Under the guise of various things, that he had gotten a new record contract, that he played in a band with Toby Keith,” said Daniels.

Daniels says Jensen used the woman’s ID to open credit cards, without her knowing.

“He then proposed marriage and said they’d be getting married at Toby Keith’s estate in Hawaii,” said Daniels.

Her family paid what they thought were down payments on the destination wedding.

“Toby Keith has no idea who David Lawrence Jensen is,” said Daniels.

Jensen pleaded guilty to felony charges including theft by deception, and was sentenced to 2.5 to five years. He is also ordered to repay his victims.

“But both they and I are not counting on his ability to do so,” said Daniels.