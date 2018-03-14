BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – At least one school district in our area is threatening disciplinary action if students walk out of class Wednesday.

In an email to parents, the superintendent for the Council Rock School District in Bucks County says, schools will accommodate students who desire to participate in a timed, non-political event inside school.

However, citing safety concerns, “any student who voluntarily opts to walk out of school as part of the planned event will receive disciplinary consequences.”

Students across the nation are participating in coordinated walkouts Wednesday morning to protest gun violence. The nationwide protest is in response to last month’s massacre of 17 people at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Several students in Philadelphia and South Jersey will be participating in the walkouts.