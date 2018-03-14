TROY, Mich. (CBS/AP) — A suburban Detroit police department just got fur real after a successful social media campaign to get a police cat.
The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.
The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.
The department’s Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff’s hat.
Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat. The department is now looking for what to call the unit featuring the feline, with options including the following: Feline Unit, K@ Unit and Chiefs of Police.
They are also deciding what cat would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.
If the unit proves successful, there might be some copycat units popping up at different police departments throughout the United States.
