TROY, Mich. (CBS/AP) — A suburban Detroit police department just got fur real after a successful social media campaign to get a police cat.

Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4myDGVIYh — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 6, 2018

The Troy Police Department launched an initiative March 6 to reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April, with the incentive of adding a furry feline to their team. The department had just over 4,000 followers when the campaign began.

The #WeWantAPoliceCat movement took just eight days to reach the goal.

The department’s Twitter drew followers through a slew of humorous tweets, beginning with a photo of a cat wearing sunglasses and a sheriff’s hat.

What is the best name for a police cat unit? Help us😺 — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 14, 2018

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department will work with the Humane Society to bring in a cat. The department is now looking for what to call the unit featuring the feline, with options including the following: Feline Unit, K@ Unit and Chiefs of Police.

They are also deciding what cat would be a good fit and deciding on a handler. The animal will be used for therapeutic purposes.

If the unit proves successful, there might be some copycat units popping up at different police departments throughout the United States.

