YUM! New Food Options At Citizens Bank Park This Season

Credit: Aramark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Opening Day is just around the corner and with that means new food options at the ballpark.

Aramark says they spent the off-season reviewing consumer insights and exploring local food trends, to identify the foods and flavors fans are craving.

“Food has become a major player in the fan experience and that increased role is a motivating factor for us to continue to enhance our menu offerings each season,” said Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment division. ”Ballpark food has come a long way. In addition to doing the classics well, we’re focusing on driving quality, increasing healthy options, making it convenient and providing personalization for our guests.”

Here are some of the new items you can expect this season at Citizens Bank Park:

Smoked Brisket Taco Trio: House smoked brisket topped with jalapenos, cilantro crema, queso fresco and sliced radishes, in corn tortillas.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken topped with tomato bacon jam, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts and Vermont white cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun.

Vegan Cauliflower Cheesesteak: Roasted cauliflower, poblano peppers, onions, vegan cheese sauce and vegan roll.

Jane Dough Cookie Dough: Gourmet edible, small batch cookie dough, available with or without soft serve and toppings