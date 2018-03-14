LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Brad Paisley performs at Staples Center on January 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some of country music’s biggest superstars are coming to Chester County this summer for a three-day music festival.

“Alabama”, “Toby Keith” and “Brad Paisley” are headlining “Country Spirit USA” Aug. 24 through Aug. 26 at the Ludwig’s Corner Horse Show grounds in Glenmoore.

The big event will feature 20 performers on two stages over the three days.

Early bird three-day tickets go on sale this Friday.

Single-day tickets go on sale, March 30th.

