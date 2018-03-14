PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — Three South Jersey school districts asked voters to approve multi-million dollar bond issues. Two passed while the third failed.

In Pennsauken, voters approved a $36 million ballot question that actually lowers taxes about 11 dollars a year. Superintendent Doctor Ronnie Tarchichi says a 20-year bond is being paid off, and this new one replaces it.

“The previous bond was more expensive than this bond, so it causes a tax decrease to families and residents,” Tarchichi told KYW Newsradio.

The new money funds additional classroom space, a new field house and enhanced security.

Tarchichi says officials, teachers and residents were all on the same page and the numbers prove it.

“We won by a three to one margin,” he added. “So 74% of our votes were yes votes. That has never happened in Pennsauken history.”

Voters in the Northern Burlington County Regional District okayed $40 million in new construction.

The lone rejection came in Collingswood, where officials wanted to spend almost $14 million on a building addition, a new athletic complex and rehabilitation of playgrounds at elementary schools.