PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yet another reason to start eating a healthy diet as soon as you can.

According to report from the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, an overall healthy diet has been linked to a lower risk of hip fractures.

The study actually looked at data from more than 100,000 men and women over the course of 10 years.

Women who scored the highest on what is known as the American Healthy Eating Index were 13 percent less likely to experience hip fractures than those with poor diets.

The primary point is that a proper diet helps a person to continue to maintain strong bones. When the bones are weak, there is a greater chance for fracture.

Another issue is that, in some cases, people believe they are eating well but they don’t know the types of foods to eat and in what proportion.

Foods high in calcium are beneficial in the battle against osteoporosis and lifestyle changes like kicking the cigarette smoking habit can also make a big difference.