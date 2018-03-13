PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is having a tough time getting over the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reigning NFL MVP appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday. Brady said he was “pretty disappointed” following the loss.

“It was a tough loss. I’ve been part of those winning teams, and I think when you lose, you just got to understand that it comes with it,” said Brady. “It’s a competitive sport, no one knows the outcome and it ended up being a great game.”

When Colbert asked Brady how he dealt with the loss, the quarterback wryly said he mostly cried.

“Actually, when you wake up the next morning, it’s like, was that a nightmare? No, please, we can play this game again,” said Brady.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named Super Bowl MVP after the 41-33 win over the Patriots.