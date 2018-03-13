PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they have discovered several disturbing items inside a backpack belonging to a man accused of sexually abusing at least two young girls.

Police say 57-year-old Theodore Wayne Miller is accused of showing a 6-year-old girl pornographic images and sexually abusing her on several occasions. Police say Miller is also accused of abusing a 7-year-old girl on several occasions.

After searching Miller’s home, investigators say they found a backpack with two rolls of duct tape, plastic zip ties, surgical gloves, sanitary wipes, leather restraints, baby oil, a blanket, numerous pieces of juvenile female clothing, and a stuffed animal.

Police also found a thumb drive with child pornography attached to a computer.

Miller remains behind bars. He has been previously arrested for harassment, stalking, aggravated and simple assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and related charges.

The Special Victims Unit is now looking to see if Miller is connected to any other unsolved cases in the area. If you have any information that can help police, call 215-685-3251 or 215-685-3252.