PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney’s relationship with the new city controller is off to a rocky start. The controller is going after the sweetened beverage tax.

A year ago, Rebecca Rhynhart was part of the Kenney administration. Now, barely ten weeks in office, she’s taken a page from her predecessor’s book, Alan Butkovitz, by questioning the administration’s use of beverage tax money.

She put out a news release saying the money is going into the general fund, instead of pre-K expansion and other programs.

That is, in fact, exactly what the mayor’s been saying, that it won’t spend the money until a beverage industry lawsuit against the tax is resolved.

A city spokesman says it’s “disappointing” the controller put out “misleading and inaccurate information.”

Donna Cooper of Public Citizens for Children and Youth, a pre-K advocate, was surprised.

“I would love for the city to be spending more but that’s only going to happen when the soda companies withdraw their case or lose in court,” she said. “The city controller’s press release today does nothing to make either of those two things happen so it doesn’t advance the cause of pre-K at all.”

That case, by the way, awaits a state supreme court hearing. The beverage industry filed its brief this week. The city has a month to respond.