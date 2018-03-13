COMMUTER ALERT: Portion Of Schuylkill Expressway Closed After Tractor-Trailer Spills Cargo Of Eggs Across Highway
Filed Under:I-76, Local TV, Schuylkill Expressway

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway in Montgomery County is closed on Tuesday afternoon after an overturned tractor-trailer spilled its cargo of egg products across the highway.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the westbound side of I-76 in King of Prussia.

The westbound local lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway are currently closed as the spill is being cleaned up and the truck towed.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

It’s unclear how long the closure will last for.

