RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — There’s been a major development in a deadly-hit-and-run from Radnor last week.

Police on the Main Line have identified a person of interest and have tracked down the SUV they believe was involved.

Police say that “good information” came from a tipster, who called authorities over the weekend, saying the white GMC Yukon involved in the deadly crash was not too far from the scene and was inside a nearby auto body shop.

“The community was instrumental in leading us to the vehicle. We had several tips and ran them all down, and thankfully somebody had some very good information on this vehicle,” said Radnor Township Police Lt. Shawn Dietrich.

Police won’t say which auto body shop they located the SUV at, only that with the vehicle in custody, they are confident it is only a matter of time before they have a suspect in custody as well.

“We have developed a person of interest that we are pretty confident has committed this, and we are pursuing that matter in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Office,” said Dietrich.

Fred Gitterman, 69, was walking across Lancaster Avenue near St. Davids Road last Tuesday night when he was struck and killed. Police say the driver sped off.

Investigators are pursuing charges in conjunction with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office.

