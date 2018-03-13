COMMUTER ALERT: Portion Of Schuylkill Expressway Closed After Tractor-Trailer Spills Cargo Of Eggs Across Highway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All things considered, location is a pretty important factor when considering life plans.

It just so happens that a Philadelphia suburb, Chesterbrook, has ranked No. 2 on Niche’s “2018 Best Places To Live In America”  survey.

The survey studied 15 different factors “based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities” and used “data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources” in order to determine overall rank.

Chesterbrook also ranked No. 1 in the following studies by Niche:

It goes without saying that there must be something special about Chesterbrook, but take a trip to the local suburb and find out.

