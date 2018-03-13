(A cluster of handmade Adirondack chairs under a distant tree beckons visitors at Chanticleer Garden, in Wayne, Pa. Photo by Lauren Lipton)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All things considered, location is a pretty important factor when considering life plans.

It just so happens that a Philadelphia suburb, Chesterbrook, has ranked No. 2 on Niche’s “2018 Best Places To Live In America” survey.

These Are The Happiest Cities In America

The survey studied 15 different factors “based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities” and used “data from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and other sources” in order to determine overall rank.

Where Does Philly Rank In America’s Hardest-Working Cities?

Chesterbrook also ranked No. 1 in the following studies by Niche:

It goes without saying that there must be something special about Chesterbrook, but take a trip to the local suburb and find out.