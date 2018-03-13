PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students in Philadelphia say they are planning to walk out of class Wednesday as part of the National School Walk Out. The demonstration marks the one month anniversary of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The protests will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to last at least 17 minutes, one minute for each victim lost in the Florida high school shooting.

“We truly believe that could have been us,” said student Tamir Harper.

Harper is a senior at Science Leadership Academy, one of a number of schools participating in the action. Harper along with some of his follow classmates say they plan to march along Market Street where they will rally against gun violence.

“Making noise educating everyone that’s out there about why it is important to address these issues, but also doing a voter registration drive for our students.”

At 11:30 a.m., Juntos, Black Lives Matter Philly and students from schools across the city say they will meet at the School District of Philadelphia headquarters and march to City Hall.

The School District told parents students will not be disciplined for participating, but regular activities will continue. Juntos organizer Olivia Vasquez says students are demanding more guidance counselors and less police.

“They’re asking the school district to really invest in their education,” Vasquez said.

It’s unclear how many schools will participate in the protest.