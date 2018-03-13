PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a rare public appearance, Meek mill’s mother pleaded for the district attorney to recommend change during justice reform panel discussion.

Kathy Williams says her son’s punishment was too harsh and needs to change.

“I feel it’s unjust as far as what they did,” Williams said. “They took 11 years of my life.”

Mill’s mother is talking about the eleven years that her son has been on probation.

The panel discussions brought out major athletes like Super Bowl champ and an advocate for criminal justice reform Malcolm Jenkins.

Malcom Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles said, “The positive thing out of all of this, if there’s any, is that he has a chance to stand for millions of people that deal with this on a regular basis and as long as he continues to fight it, and in turn, we fight for him, in turn we fight for everybody.”

Williams was also joined by the rapper’s attorney at the University of Pennsylvania.

“There are people in Philadelphia who commit felonies who don’t get two to four years,” Mill’s attorney said.

“I don’t even understand how he’s on probation for that many years,” Williams said. “I mean they act like he murdered somebody.”

Mill’s attorney added, “And that’s another issue. It’s not just probation. It’s probation on steroids.”

The discussion comes after hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets outside of the Criminal Justice Center after Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek Mill, whose legal name is Robert Williams, to two to four years in prison for alleged probation violations back in November.

Meek Mill’s mother says the judge who has overseen the rapper’s legal troubles for years following a 2008 drug and weapons case was too harsh.

UPenn junior Madison Dawkins helped organize the event.