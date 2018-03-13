PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died after police say he was shot five times on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 9 p.m. near 52nd and Arch Street.

Police say the man was shot three times in his chest and twice in the thigh. The victim was then transported to Presbyterian Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

No arrests have been made nor were any weapons recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.