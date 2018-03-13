PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey Congressman Tom MacArthur shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on The Rich Zeoli Show on 1210am WPHT.

MacArthur said Trump “has already sent signals that he does intend for these tariffs to be targeted and not broad and I think that is the best use of tariffs.”

MacArthur added, “If they are a targeted tool to people that abuse trade relations, then the rest of the world will get the message and we won’t have to fight this battle with nation after nation.”

When MacArthur was asked if he would use his close relationship with President Trump to push back if he feels American companies are being hurt, he said, ” I wouldn’t even have to lean” on him.

“I think the President is only trying to help American Companies and our economy,” MacArthur said.

On the recent calls to take tariff-making powers away from the President Trump, MacArthur said, “You cannot negotiate trade deals by committee, agree or disagree with the President.”

MacArthur concluded, “I’m really grateful that we finally have a president that stands up to the rest of the world, we’ve had all kinds of presidents make noise about it, but they never take decisive action”