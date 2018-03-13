LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania US House District 18 Special Election March 2018
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Think your college is the place to party?

Warner Brothers is looking for a college to host the world premiere of the movie “The Life of the Party,” starring Melissa McCarthy.

The school with the most school spirit will be chosen to roll out the red carpet.

To enter your school, go to lifeofthepartypremiere.com.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 21 to submit your school.

The film hits theaters May 11.

