PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An ice bridge in the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina collapses every year.

It’s a popular tourist attraction.

The glacier advances forms a tunnel or bridge. It then advances to a lake there and water builds up behind it, forcing it to collapse.

The ice bridge collapsed Sunday, March 11. More large chunks will keep falling over the next few days.