LIVE RESULTS: Pennsylvania US House District 18 Special Election March 2018
By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:Health, KYW Newsradio 1060, Mike DeNardo, Public Health Management Corporation

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s healthiest and least healthy counties are in our area, according to new rankings.

Chester County is the healthiest county in the state, according to the ninth annual county health rankings compiled by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Popluation Health Institute.

The analysis looks at how long and how well residents live, says Francine Axler of the nonprofit Public Health Management Corporation.

“We know that where one lives can affect length of life and quality of life,” she tells KYW Newsradio.

The ranking lists factors including poverty, crime, access to health care and healthy food. Philadelphia is last among the state’s 67 counties.

ALSO: Doctors Find 3.5-Inch Air Pocket That Looks Like ‘Inverted Coke Bottle’ In Man’s Brain

“Unfortunately Philadelphia ranks lowest, for many years,” she said.

Montgomery County is fourth healthiest, Bucks is seventh and Delaware County is 49th.

Axler says the rankings are used to help identify gaps in service and address barriers to health care.

In New Jersey, the least-healthy counties are in South Jersey. Cumberland County is last among the Garden State’s 21 counties. Salem is 20th. Camden

County is 19th Gloucester ranks 15th and Burlington is the ninth-healthiest.

The full rankings are available at www.countyhealthrankings.org

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch