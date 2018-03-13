HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 39 postsecondary institutions across the state will receive more than $950,000 through the state’s continued commitment to combatting sexual assault on college and university campuses.
“Since launching two years ago, It’s On Us PA has helped dozens of Pennsylvania colleges and universities to develop programs to prevent sexual assault and establish campus cultures where sexual assault and harassment are not tolerated,” said Wolf on Tuesday during the announcement. “The pervasiveness of sexual assault has never been more clear, and combatting sexual assault requires action. The Its On Us PA campaign is continuing to help make our campuses across the state safer.”
Colleges and universities applied for funding to establish programs ranging from campus-wide training for students, faculty and staff to institutional campaigns to raise awareness and understanding of the reporting process and resources available to and rights of survivors of sexual violence.
“The #MeToo movement is a reminder of the prevalence of sexual assault in communities of all demographics,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “The It’s On Us PA campaign is helping Pennsylvania schools lead their communities in directing the conversation on how we can prevent assaults and harassment from infecting our campuses and communities.”
The 2017-18 It’s On Us grant recipients include 39 public and private, 2-year and 4-year institutions from all across Pennsylvania:
- Albright College
- Bloomsburg University of PA
- Cabrini University
- California University of PA
- Chestnut Hill College
- Cheyney University of PA
- Community College of Allegheny County
- Community College of Philadelphia
- Dickinson College
- East Stroudsburg University of PA
- Gannon University
- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine
- Harrisburg Area Community College
- Holy Family University
- Immaculata University
- Juniata College
- Keystone College
- Kutztown University of PA
- Lackawanna College
- LaSalle University
- Lehigh University
- Lock Haven University of PA
- Mercyhurst University
- Millersville University of PA
- Misericordia University
- Penn College of Technology
- Point Park University
- Rosemont College
- Saint Joseph’s University
- Saint Vincent College
- Seton Hill University
- Slippery Rock University of PA
- Temple University
- Thiel College
- University of Scranton
- University of the Sciences
- Washington & Jefferson College
- West Chester University of PA
- York College of Pennsylvania
CLICK HERE to learn more.