LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A former TV weatherman who legally changed his name to Meteorologist Drew Anderson says there’s a 100 percent chance he’ll run for Congress in Pennsylvania under the new moniker.

LNP reports Anderson is collecting signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot for a run against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Anderson says he’s looking for a climate change in Washington.

LNP says Anderson lives in West Chester but may move to Lancaster if he wins.

It says the weatherman changed his name from Drew Anderson last year and left his job at WPMT-TV Fox 43 in York two weeks ago. Anderson also has worked for NBC affiliate WGAL-TV in Lancaster and as a science teacher.

LNP says locksmith Bill Neff also is seeking to run against Smucker in the primary.

