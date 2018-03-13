PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Tioga section.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 17th and West Atlantic Streets, near the 17th Street Deli.

Police say they were responding to a radio call for gunshots.

“We arrived within minutes and found a male down suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest,” said Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Overwise. “He is approximately 55 years old. They took him to Temple Hospital and at 10:38 he was pronounced dead by the doctors.”

Police have not yet identified the victim.

They say they do not know if the man was walking or in a car when he was shot, and no ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene.