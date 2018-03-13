PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized hundreds of pieces of counterfeit designer brand jewelry coming from Hong Kong earlier this month.

If authentic, the jewelry held a manufacturer price of nearly $1.4 million.

Sixth Grader Makes Will ‘Just In Case’ Of A School Shooting

The package containing 269 jewelry pieces was on its way to a Philadelphia address when it was intercepted and examined on Feb. 13. The jewelry was packaged as stainless steel pendent with earrings. When officers investigated the parcel, they found that it contained counterfeit brand jewelry of poor quality and packaging.

The officers had to submit pieces of jewelry to CBP’s Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Centers for Excellence and Expertise for examining. On Feb. 28, it was determined that the jewelry was counterfeit.

“Intellectual property rights enforcement is a Customs and Border Protection priority trade issue,” said Edward Moriarty, CBP acting port director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

Disturbing Items Found In Backpack Of Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Young Girls

The jewelry was then seized on March 6.

The shipment contained necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and diamond pendants impersonating the brands Cartier, Chanel, Bvlgari, and Tous.

This is the second shipment of counterfeit merchandise that Philadelphia’s CBP has seized. On Feb. 28, officers intercepted $233,000 in counterfeit designer brand watches from Hong Kong.