PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is not a Dr. Seuss book. This cat’s name is Dog.

He is a costume-wearing cat that lives in Vietnam. The owner of this fashionable feline says he uses the cat’s celebrity stats to sell fish at a local market.

Dog has nearly 65,000 Instagram followers.

You can follow his fish selling adventures on Instagram @dog1501.